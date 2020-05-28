Russell Dean Hawkes of Gillette passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Russ was born Sept. 24, 1962, to John Sr. and Glenda (Manous) Hawkes in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Three sons were born to this union and his youngest brother, Doug Martin, was born later on.
Russ worked several different jobs throughout his life, including for National Railroad, Dust Control Inc., Armadillo Services and Eagle Courier.
When he wasn’t working, Russ could be found helping his mother with her work at the bar, hanging out at a friend's house, riding his motorcycle, driving his Bronco around town or watching wrestling.
Russ loved spending time with his family and friends. His little brother Doug was one of his favorite partners in crime. The two of them spent countless hours together.
Russ loved children and he played a big role in many young lives. Chelsea (Dudley) Keller-Decoteau never knew life without him. They spent hours coloring together, picking on each other and building the kind of relationship that never ends. She was the daughter he never had.
Russ loved birds and had many feathered companions throughout the years. Russ also loved a good argument and had plenty of them in his lifetime. No matter how big the argument or what was said, love always remained!
Russ is survived by his brothers, Steve Hawkes of Gillette and Doug (Sara) Martin of Gillette; and his chosen brother and friend of 40 years, Roddy (Sue) Dudley of Gillette; nephews, Mike VanCamp, Mason Martin and Phoenix Martin of Gillette, Brandon Runyon of Gillette and Josh Runyon of San Angelo, Texas; uncle, Keith Shelstad of Gillette; aunt, Shirley Manous of Gillette; as well as many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brother, John Hawkes Jr.; aunts, Ruth Shelstad and Fern Brown; and uncle, Earl Manous.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
