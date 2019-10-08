Frank Rambin, 89, of Gillette passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Rambin begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Gillette with the Rev. Bryce Lungren officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with a Rosary at 6 p.m.
Frank Louis Rambin was born Feb. 13, 1930, in Powhatan, Louisiana, to Mary Allie (Bynog) and Paul Rambin.
He graduated from Natchitoches High School. In May 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War.
After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, he met Wanda June Robbins, the love of his life, in Aspermont, Texas and the couple was married in June 1954.
He began his career in Aspermont as a pumper in the oil field. In 1960, they moved their family to Tioga, North Dakota, where he continued working as a pumper.
The family moved to Gillette in 1962, where he operated a roustabout service until he retired. The couple moved to Rozet and built their dream home on 340 acres, where they grew a large garden, raised chickens, grazed cattle and enjoyed the country life.
He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
He will be remembered by his family as a wonderful provider, loving father and great teacher.
Frank is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wanda; daughters, Jackie (Ken) Adair and Judy (Dan) Fritzler; grandchildren, Heather (Jon) Carnahan, Stephanie (Larry) Casteel, Parker Teske and Josh Rambin; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jed Rambin; parents, Mary and Paul Rambin; and sister, Helen Brewton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Frank’s name to benefit the VA Hospital, American Legion, Healing Hearts Home Health or a charity of your choice.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
