Rosemary Shober, of Gillette, peacefully passed away Monday, July, 17, 2023, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
A funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Gillette.
Rosemary was born June 9, 1931, to Martin and Rose Janousek in Gregory, South Dakota.
She grew up as the apple of her family’s eye as Martin was 60 and Rose was 40 at the time of her birth. She was surrounded by her adult half siblings and older parents and freely acknowledges that she was hopelessly spoiled rotten as a child.
Rosemary moved to Gillette in 1946 and graduated a proud Camel in 1948.
She was soon off to nurses training at St. Joseph’s in Denver, Colorado. She graduated in 1952, and returned home and married Richard Shober on a glorious June 9 day in 1956, in Gillette at St. Matthew's Catholic Church.
They had a long, loving marriage of 64 years in Gillette but as with all lives there were peaks and valleys. They had four children, but buried two sons. They survived these tragedies by leaning on their Catholic faith and with the help and support of the St. Matthew’s parishioners and many friends.
Rosemary worked as a nurse in Gillette and she was especially proud of her stint as the school nurse at Campbell County High School starting in 1973. She loved being a Camel and really loved patching up and mentoring Camels. If you were a student in the Gillette schools in the 1960s, 70s and 80s, Nurse Shober was your mom, too.
In 2014, Richard and Rosemary moved into the Primrose Retirement Community in Gillette. She especially liked the Friday “Happy Hour” at Primrose, where she could enjoy her cold lager and sing many songs from her jukebox-like memory. She had a knack for lyrics and songs and loved singing them.
After Richard passed in 2020, she moved into the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette. Rosemary’s family would like to thank the dedicated staff at both Primrose and the Legacy for taking such great care of “Nonni.”
Rosemary had many hobbies and interests in her long life, including her great pie and holiday bread baking, reading and singing, and going on adventures. But perhaps Rosemary’s greatest hobby and skill was her amazing ability as a conversationalist and listener. She could easily talk to you for five hours and you didn’t need to do much, just let her go. She loved her iPhone as it kept her in touch with the many people in her life.
Rosemary is predeceased by her husband Richard; and two sons, both named Martin Joseph.
She is survived by her son, Jeff, and his wife, Dr. Deb Nalty; daughter, Beth, and her husband, Marty Huckins; and three beloved grandchildren, Dr. Rachel Shober, Sam Shober and Jackson Norberg.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
