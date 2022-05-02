Clifford "Jim" Sieh, 81, of Gillette died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. May 27 at Mrs. C's Cafe at 3251 S. 4J Road in the Tech Center of the college in Gillette.
Clifford James Sieh was born at home in Wasta, South Dakota, March 21, 1941, to Clifford Robert Sieh and Opal Irene Sieh.
He was educated in Wasta and he graduated from Wall High School in 1959. Upon graduating he went to work in the construction industry.
Mr. Sieh married Bonita Ritchie of Eads, Colorado, March 18, 1967, in Fort Collins, Colorado. The couple made their home in Gillette, where they raised their family.
His favorite job was working for BOCES as a transportation maintenance foreman, where he loved the kids. He eventually went to work for the mines and retired from Coal Creek.
Mr. Sieh enjoyed reading anything he could get his hands on. He had sometimes commented that although he had not physically seen much of the world, he traveled everywhere through the many books he read. He also enjoyed woodworking and playing darts.
Mr. Sieh was a dedicated blood donor, and he donated gallons of blood over the years. Continuing in his spirit to assist those in medical need where he could, he gave one more selfless act of giving by being an organ donor.
He had such a gentle spirit that animals and children were drawn to his side. Jim will be remembered most by his love for family. He treasured his time with them and looked forward to family reunions or any gatherings where his immediate and extended family were present.
Jim will be missed by his wife of 55 years, Bonnie; children, Michael Sieh, Angela Sieh-Ceretto and Andrea Sieh-Trenary; seven grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters: Linda Cudmore, Kittie Sieh and Shirley Kitterman; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers.
Memorials in Jim's name are suggested to benefit St. Jude. Memorials and donations can be sent in Jim's name in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts, Gillette, WY 82716 or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
