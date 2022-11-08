Mary Evelina "Evelyn" Edwards, 94, of Gillette, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming, surrounded by family.
She was born Jan. 13, 1928, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Tony and Mary Capillupo. She was the fifth daughter born to the couple.
She attended Sheridan area schools and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1946. She graduated from Denver Business College and worked for IBM and Safeway in Denver.
She returned to Sheridan in 1957, where she met Dudley Edwards. After a six-week whirlwind romance they were married May 4, 1957.
In 1967, she and Dudley purchased Tudor Cleaners from Dudley’s parents. They worked together every day from that day until 1981, when they sold the cleaning business.
The couple lived in Hawaii and Arizona before settling in Hawthorne, Nevada, where they worked together at the DZB (government contractor). In 1996, they moved to Gillette to be near their son Dudley and daughter Kelly.
The couple enjoyed playing golf and following the Wyoming Cowboy football team. She was an excellent cook and a doting grandmother.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Dudley Jr. of Gillette; daughter, Kelly Hamilton of Sheridan; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dudley; and four sisters, Rose Capillupo, Nina Ostrander, Conjetta Capillupo, and Katie Smith.
At her request, there will be no services.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.