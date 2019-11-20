Scott Nuzum, 51, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, due to renal failure.
A Celebration of Life begins at 2 p.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Scott was born Jan. 2, 1968, to John and Kathy Nuzum in Ogallala, Nebraska. He was born deaf and attended schools for the deaf in Nebraska, Colorado, Louisiana and San Antonio, Texas.
He enjoyed family gatherings, bingo and filling out his bracket for March Madness. He loved Christmas and riding his bike in sun, wind, rain and snow.
He was independent and did not let his disabilities get in his way. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Scott is survived by his parents, John and Kathy Nuzum; sisters, Becky Nuzum, Amy (Joe) Schubert and Katie Hernandez; brother, Jacob (Kristin) Nuzum; and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.