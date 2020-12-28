Corrinne Marie Diermier, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Rapid City surrounded by her loving family.
Corrie was born Jan. 9, 1985, to Richard and Eleanora (Freeman) Diermier in Hoven, South Dakota. In 2003, she graduated from Dupree High School and then moved to Gillette to attend college and work.
Corrie grew up south of Dupree on the family farm. When Corrie was younger, she and her sister Jes always enjoyed playing and making forts in the shelter belt of trees north of the house, much to Dad’s dismay.
Corrie, Jes, and her nieces and nephews would spend hours playing in an old shed that they converted into a playhouse. She also enjoyed riding four-wheelers, crafting, making jewelry and painting with her great-nieces and great-nephews.
She had a heart of gold, always willing to help anyone, anytime and always thought of others before herself.
In January 2018, Corrie moved to Rapid City to be closer to her dad after her mom passed away.
Corrie is survived by her dad, Richard, of Rapid City; sisters, Patty Yerdon (Kevin Guedesse) of Gillette, Jenni Dary (Kevin) of Rapid City and Jesica Kusser of New Underwood, South Dakota; honorary sister, Stacey Lemke of Eagle Butte, South Dakota; honorary aunt, Marge Gage of Dupree; nieces and nephews, Christina (Justin), Richard, Danielle (Earl), Vince, Larry (Allison), Peyton (Christie), Honour and Ashley; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Baileigh, Zoeigh, Ryleigh, Ace, Ares, Daelynn, Lily, Macey, Pyper and Dexter.
She was preceded in death by her mom, Eleanora; brothers, Edward and Richard; brothers-in-law, Butch Yerdon and Chad Kusser; and nephew, Weldon “Buddy” Yerdon III.
There will be a celebration of Corrie’s life Jan. 9, 2021, in Rapid City. Please contact the family for more details.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
