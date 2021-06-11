Michael A. Hammond, 50, of Gillette gained his angel wings and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Denver, Colorado.
A memorial service begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
For those who cannot attend, please join the Zoom link a https://nwccd.zoom.us/j/91671716627.
Michael was born May 11, 1971, to Daniel E. and Marlene K. Hammond in Gillette. He grew up and attended various schools in Gillette and surrounding areas.
Growing up, his hobbies included wrestling, playing D&D and spending time with family and friends. He was the gentle giant of the family, always goofing around and instigating wrestling matches with his cousins.
Michael graduated from CCHS in 1989 and moved to California, where he joined the Marine Corps. His intelligence, hard work and desire to learn led his Marine career as a trained aircraft mechanic.
Michael received his bachelor degree as an information specialist and traveled the world with the Marine Corps for eight years. His time in the service gave him many life experiences that became his pride and joy. Michael proudly served his country in the Gulf War during Operation Desert Storm.
During his Marine years, Michael found a lifelong passion for playing pool. This is also when he met and married Michelle. During their union, they had a son, Brandon.
Upon his honorable discharge, he moved to Denver and Kansas, where he continued to work on planes. This is where he met Cassie, the mother of his daughter, Jessica. After the tragic passing of his daughter, Michael moved back home to be with family, his safe haven.
He followed his father’s legacy into the oil fields of the Powder River Basin. Shortly after, Michael was in a work accident that left him with limited mobility and lifelong pain.
The loves of his life were his beloved bulldogs, Conga, Missy, Pearl, Sammy and Max. They were his children and constant companions. His passions in life were playing in the local pool league, playing World of Warcraft, live music, feeling the breeze on his knees while riding his motorcycle and making memories with his beloved friends and family.
He especially cherished the close bond he had with his mother. Michael will forever be remembered for his easy-going, gentle ways and will be greatly missed by many.
Michael is survived in life by his mother, Marlene Schell; two brothers, Daniel L. (Shannon) and Bryan (Barb) Hammond; son, Brandon; his dogs; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Hammond; daughter, Jessica Hammond; dogs, Conga and Missy; aunt, Donna Harvel; and his grandparents.
