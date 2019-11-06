Donald Wayne Boyles II
The father of two Gillette women, Donald Wayne Boyles II, 62, of Box Elder, South Dakota, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Rapid City, South Dakota, of cancer.
He was born to Donald and Marcylene (Nicholson) Boyles on Feb. 14, 1957.
He attended schools in Casper, graduating from Natrona County High School in 1975. He entered the Navy immediately after graduation. Following his honorable discharge, he attended Casper College and graduated in 1987.
He was an electrician for 30 years in the coal mines and retired from Cloud Peak.
Mr. Boyles is survived by his wife, Sonya of Rapid City; mother, Marcylene Boyles of Benton, Kentucky; daughters, Michelle Dayton and Marcylene Otto of Gillette, Mary Granger, Shelbie Norman and Rebecca Panych; sons, Michael Hardin and Joshua Panych; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Alan Boyles of Sheridan and Gerald Boyles of Murray, Kentucky; sisters, Teresa Filbeck of Benton and Patricia Goble of Fort Collins, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews whom he liked to keep in touch with on Facebook.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Boyles; and grandparents, Walter and Grace Boyles and John and Marie Nicholson.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Kinkade Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Alan Boyles officiating. Inurnment with military honors will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, South Dakota.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
