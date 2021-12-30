Craig Bryan, 62, of Gillette died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at home, of cancer.
He was born Nov. 24, 1959, in Hot Springs, South Dakota.
In his early years he attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, where he made lifelong friends.
He married his wife Connie on Dec. 23, 1981.
He was employed at Buckskin Mine for over 25 years at the time of his death.
Craig is survived by his wife, Connie of 40 years; son, Josh (Cheri) Bryan, granddaughters, Paige, Alexis, Keyana, Rayna and grandson, Kayde; daughter, C.Jai (Patrick ) Campbell, granddaughters, Kawia,Caja,and grandson, Arkyn; mother, Mary Bryan of Lawrence, Kansas; four sisters; and three brothers.
Services are pending.
