Scott Hatfield, 65, died March 1, 2021. A cause of death is pending results of an autopsy.
Memorial services for Mr. Hatfield begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gordon Harper officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
He was born March 16, 1955, on the family ranch north of Moorcroft to Douglas and Alma (Williams) Hatfield.
He graduated from Campbell County High School in 1973 and attended Sheridan College, graduating with an associate degree in 1976.
He never married.
Mr. Hatfield is survived by his sisters, Judith Duvall of Rozet, Kay Arensmyer of Shoto, Montana, and Betty Mellinger of Ulm, Montana; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Alma Hatfield; brother, James Hatfield; sister, Bobbie Hennings; paternal grandparents, Louis and Eva Blanche Hatfield; and maternal grandparents, James and Ressie Williams.
The family requests that memorials be made in Mr. Hatfield’s name to benefit Gillette College, 300 Sinclair St., Gillette, WY 82718.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
