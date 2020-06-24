Randy Lake was born Oct. 10, 1961, to parents Lorraine Melby and Lou Watson in California.
His mother then married James Lake when Randy was 4 years old.
Randy went to ride in the sky Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Randy worked as a counselor for several years in California, and later became a yard foreman at Knecht Home Center of Gillette the last 11 years.
Randy loved to go fishing, play bass guitar and ride motorcycles. He was a bass player legend and played in a couple of bands in Gillette.
Randy's greatest passion was having his knees in the breeze with his fellow brothers and sisters, whether it be at a benefit, poker run or even just around town.
He could put a smile on anyone's face no matter the circumstances. Randy was loved by many and touched a lot of hearts. He will truly be missed by anyone who was graced with his presence.
Randy is survived by his father, James Lake of California; sister, Loronda Carver Schuler of Minnesota; brother, Bradley Carver of Australia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine (Melby) Lake; and his grandparents on both sides.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. An "In Memory of Randy Lake Fund" has been established at Campco Federal Credit Union.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
