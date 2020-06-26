Leroy Gimbel
Gillette resident Leroy Gimbel, 90, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
A funeral service for Mr. Gimbel begins at 1 p.m. at Gillette Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dan Knust officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m, Sunday at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Those unable to attend can view the service livestreamed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
He was born Sept. 24, 1929, in McClusky, North Dakota, to Henry and Karoline (Seibel) Gimbel the 10th of 13 children.
From North Dakota, his family moved around until eventually settling on his grandparents’ farm in Texas, where he lived through the Dust Bowl, the Great Depression and World War II in what is now a ghost town.
One of his brothers later moved the family to Brush, Colorado, where Mr. Gimbel met Nancy Weimer, the love of his life. She winked at him and the rest was history.
While in high school, he joined the National Guard and served his country during the Korean War as a medic.
He worked in the oil field most of his life, along with a few other part-time jobs. He started his own business, Gimbel Water Service, which they owned for 25 years. After selling their business, he went to work for Pearson Oil until he was 80.
Mr. Gimbel was always willing to assist with any project anyone needed help with.
He enjoyed watching baseball, specifically the Colorado Rockies. In his younger days he was an umpire for the baseball teams in Gillette as well as a coach for his son Tim’s baseball team. He enjoyed football, and his favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos.
He enjoyed attending all the kids’ sporting events, whether it was hockey, baseball or soccer.
When he was not working, he would tinker in his shop, often falling asleep in the recliner he kept there.
Mr. Gimbel loved his land at Nickelson’s, which he proudly called “The Farm,” where he watched the deer in his yard. He had his coveralls, a John Deere tractor and mower he loved to get out and always had the biggest smile as he worked. He did not understand the meaning of retirement and had no idea how to rest and relax.
He also loved to travel, craved adventure and decided he wanted to skydive at the age of 85. His goal was to do it again when he turned 90, but his health kept him from reaching this goal.
As much as Mr. Gimbel loved fishing, his true love in life was his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Nancy Gimbel; daughter, Terry Gimbel; son, Tim (Laura) Gimbel; daughter, Denise (Noland) Peacock; daughter, Tammy (Pat) Patik; two sisters, Ruth Lewis and June Kelp; along with nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Gimbel; and 10 brothers and sisters.
Mr. Gimbel meant so much to so many people. He was a fun-loving, kind and caring man who was a kid at heart and will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in his name to benefit Primrose Retirement Community or Jason’s Friends Foundation, 340 S. B St., Suite 101, Casper, WY 82601.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
