Robert "Bob" Joseph Munyon, 91, of Isabel, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, near Timber Lake, South Dakota.
Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Isabel. Burial is at Hillview Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge, South Dakota. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the church.
Robert was born Aug. 25, 1929, in Eastman, Wisconsin, to Irvin Munyon and Margaret (Sprosty) Munyon of Coal Springs, South Dakota. He attended school at Coal Springs. Bob and his brother, Jim rode horses 6 miles to school.
He lived on the Munyon Ranch and was the sheepherder for his parents, living in a sheep wagon. There were no fences to hold animals in back then.
He married Grace Witte on Sept. 28, 1950, in Glad Valley at the St. Bartholomew church. They had six children, Roberta, James, Larry, Dale, Susan and Nancy.
They worked at his parents' ranch until moving the family to Isabel in 1971. He worked at the elevator managed by Dick Fleming for two years. Grain dust affected his health, so he then worked as a finish carpenter for Johnson Construction on low income housing and the Manor in Isabel as well as scattered sites through the years.
Robert was always building things such as a wood splitter and flatbed trailer, skid steer, an articulated tractor, a 9N Ford tractor, hovercraft, as well as creating lawn ornaments to sell at craft fairs for 10 years.
He loved to fish at Lake Isabel.
Bob is survived by his wife, Grace Munyon; children, Roberta Munyon of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, James Munyon and Larry (Lori) Munyon, all of Jacksonville, Florida, Dale (Sharon) Munyon of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, Susan (Dale) Locken of Gillette and Nancy (Jerome) Miller of Isabel; brother, Tom Munyon of Coal Springs, South Dakota; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and older brother, Jim Munyon.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
