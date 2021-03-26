Georgia Evelyn Japp of Newcastle died Monday, March 22, 2021, at home surrounded by family after a 10-month battle with cancer.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Meridian Mortuary in Newcastle.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Meridian Mortuary.
She was born July 9, 1942, in Sundance to C.K. “Smokey” Japp and Wilma L. (Trail) Japp.
She graduated as the “most likely to succeed” from Newcastle High School in 1960. She received a full scholarship to the University of Wyoming for nursing upon graduation. She went on to obtain three more degrees from the University of Wyoming in accounting, criminology and sociology.
After retiring from being a counselor at the women’s prison, she grew restless and became a school bus driver in Newcastle. She said it was her favorite job and that she adored all “her” kids.
She was blessed with four children who were the true loves of her life. She never met a stranger and made friends everywhere she went.
She loved to travel and lived all over the United States, her favorite being Homer, Alaska. She was an artist at heart, loved to paint and blessed many of her family and friends with her paintings.
She was a jack of many trades and wasn’t afraid to try anything new. She was a fantastic cook and baker and loved all animals, large or small, especially her dogs. There will forever be an empty place in the hearts of all who loved her.
She is survived by her daughters, Jonna “Suzy” Pzinski-Blakesley and Dottie Shreve-Wood; son, David Servinski; brother, Kenneth Japp; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her special friend, Charlie Julius.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Marla Pzinski-Urban.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Meridian Mortuary, 111 South Railroad Ave, Newcastle, WY 82701.
Condolences also may be expressed at meridianmortuary.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
