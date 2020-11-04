Kathleen Gibson Snead, formerly of Gillette, the daughter of John A. and Bess Manes Gibson, was born Jan. 11, 1922, in Wet Glaize, Missouri, and departed this life Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Richland, Missouri, at the age of 98 years.
On Sept. 4, 1941, she was united in marriage with John Phillip Snead. To this union were born three children. John preceded Kathleen in death.
Kathleen graduated from high school in Odessa, Texas. She moved to the Richland community in 1967, where she was employed with Pulaski County Bank, later Boatmen’s Bank of Richland, for many years.
Kathleen is survived by two sons, John Snead of Richland, Missouri, and Charles G. Snead and his wife Ida of Gillette; her daughter, Helen Sinner and her husband Jim Renfro of Hernando Beach, Florida; eight grandchildren, Eric Sinner, Amie Vonderschmidt and her husband Steve, Janin Wise and her husband Mark, Erin Kanoho, Amanda Wright and her husband Alex, Monica Gladson and her husband Travis, Betsy Cornelius and her husband Ahri and Patrick Snead; 30 great-grandchildren, Finn and Cavan Cornelius, Cheri Welsh and her husband Aaron, Stevie, Chris, Tyler and Jeremie Sorensen, Harley Bickish and her husband Jimmy, Eric, Liz, Lucy and Vicki Sinner, Derric, Dustin and Stevie Vonderschmidt, Sam and Kael Wise, Carley Justice, Ramsey Wright, Lane, Daniel and Ryan Knievel, Finley Gladson, Lexie, Austin, Ariana, Adrian and Andre Garcia, Trey Kanoho and Mandi Landi; 10 great-great-grandchildren, Corbin and Zoey Mooney, Bentley Welsh, Piper Sorensen, James, Oliver and Tucker Bickish, Kyler Vonderschmidt, Abby and Jacob Landi; special family friends, Connie Sorensen, Kathy Kurt, Shelah Sinner, John Clark and Suzanne Sorensen; other relatives and many friends.
She also was preceded in death by her parents and three grandsons, Steve and John Sorensen and Scott Sinner.
There is no service planned at this time.
Memorials have been suggested to Campground Cemetery. Donations can be left at or mailed to Shadel's Colonial Chapel, P.O. Box 948 or 1001 N. Lynn, Lebanon, MO 65536.
This paid obituary was paid for by family and friends.
