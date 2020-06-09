Dorothy Edwards: Mass of Christian burial begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew's Catholic Church with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
To protect the health and safety of all, masks are required to attend the service, along with social distancing as required by Catholic Diocese and state authorities.
The service will be streamed live at gillettememorialchapel.com. A link will be attached to Mrs. Edwards' obituary page.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with vigil to begin at 6 p.m.
The family requests that memorials be made in Mrs. Edwards' name to benefit Shriners Hospitals. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.