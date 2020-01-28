Dorothy Beasley
Dorothy Beasley, 90, of Gillette died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Dorothy was born at home in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and later married Frank Beasley in California.
She had lived in Gillette for 35 years.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing and was a staple of love and comfort to all who were blessed to know her. Her strong faith was her hope.
Mrs. Beasley is survived by her daughters, Jackie Reynolds, Ruth, Linda and Donna Beasley; one granddaughter; and one great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank.
Private family graveside services are Wednesday.
Condolences may be expressed at thebezsbarn@gmail.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.