Funeral services for Ronald Wheelhouse Jr. will begin at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ron Merritt officiating; burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 3-6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Ronald Leroy Wheelhouse Jr., 59, of Gillette, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota, following his fourth stroke.
Ron, a native of Gillette, was born July 24, 1963, to Ronald and Marilyn (Greer) Wheelhouse. He was a certified welder and had worked for various companies and BNRR.
Ron is survived by his mother, Marilyn Jones; stepfather, Chuck Jones; and brothers, Bob, Bill and Bert Fortner.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Wheelhouse Sr.; and grandparents, Olen and Clara Greer and Allen and Margie Wheelhouse.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
