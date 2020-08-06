Tristan Taylor (Rosenau) Demas, 24, of Gillette passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Please join us for her services. There will be a viewing for the public today from 4-6 p.m. at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Tristan was born July 1, 1996, in Gillette to Jonathan Rosenau and Lana (Balcom) Plato, both of Gillette.
Tristan graduated from Westwood High School in 2016.
She married Nathaniel "Nate" Demas on July 7, 2017, and became a loving stepmother to Nate’s son, Isaiah.
Tristan also was a loving and caring aunt to her niece, Aspyn Rosenau, and two nephews, Cooper and Camden Rosenau.
In her life, Tristan was always outgoing. She loved art and was aspiring to be a tattoo artist.
Being outdoors and on her Harley was her serenity. She loved to laugh and make other people laugh. Tristan had a big heart. She loved as wide as the sky and as deep as the Grand Canyon.
Her dog Sunny "Sunflower" was her best friend.
Her family meant the world to her and she treated her stepson Isaiah as if he were her own.
Tristan and Nate’s marriage was short but it was everlasting in their hearts. Tristan left a lasting impression on everyone she met.
Survivors include her husband, Nathaniel Demas; stepson, Isaiah; mother, Lana Plato and stepdad, Doug Dicus; father, Jonathan Rosenau and stepmom, Lacey Bradford; siblings, Weston (Valerie) Rosenau, Austin (Autumn) Rosenau, Kirstyn (Steven) Bowker, Jonnaye Rosenau, Maddison Rosenau, Hannah Rosenau, Abigail Bradford and Trinity Schiefer; grandparents, Mark (Alice) McKenzie and Rachel Rosenau; as well as many, many other beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by grandfathers, Wes Balcom and Albert Rosenau; and uncle, Jeff Rosenau.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Tristan’s name to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
