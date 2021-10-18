Ana Claudia Brandt, 46, passed away at Ivinson Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in Laramie, Wyoming.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1975, in Hallock, Minnesota, to Jose and Luisa Garcia and she was married to Marvin Brandt, whom she met at a hospital benefit in Laramie.
Over the course of her life, Ana lived in Moorhead, Minnesota; Casper, Gillette and Laramie, Wyoming; Fort Mohave, Arizona; and she finally settled in Fox Park, Wyomkng.
An avid photographer, Ana loved the great outdoors. She grew a large following on Facebook where she documented her adventures, and September was her favorite time of year when the leaves turned. You may follow her work here: Fox Park, WY Facebook Page
She was loved by everyone in her family, and they were as close as any family can be. Ana loved her family, especially her nieces and nephews. The love she shared for her husband, mother and father was insurmountable and she will, undoubtedly, watch over them for the love they offered throughout her life.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Invinson Memorial Hospital for the professional services they provided Ana. They displayed genuine care and compassion for Ana and the family.
Ana is survived by her siblings, Jose Garcia Jr. (spouse, Melissa; children, Briana and Logan), Carlos Garcia (spouse, Kirstin; children, Kaden and Jax), Felipe (spouse, Jenny; children, Gabriel and Noah), Federico, Olga (children, Dominik, Zavia, and Aviana) and Ruben (children, Diego and Cortez). She is also survived by two of her aunts who were like sisters to her (Aurora Pettibone and Gabriela Lopez).
A celebration of Ana’s life will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Wycolo Lodge in 4039 WY-230, Laramie, WY 82070 (website: https://wycololodge.com). A follow-on celebration will take place in Gillette.
