Linda Wiswell, 78, of Gillette died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at her home.
Private family services will take place at a later date.
Linda was born Dec. 2, 1942, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Clair and Ann (Fortin) Farnham.
She married her best friend and the love of her life, Paul Wiswell, on April 29, 1967, in Carson City, Nevada.
The couple lived most of their life in and around the Carson Valley area where they raised their family and ran a successful lumber business together for 28 years.
She loved her family and friends and enjoyed entertaining in her home and was loved in return by all those who knew her. She enjoyed decorating her home throughout the year with the beautiful crafts that she made for each holiday season.
She and Paul also loved to travel in their motorhome, snowmobile, drive their dune buggies on the sand dunes, and many other outdoor adventures.
Mrs. Wiswell was known for her warm smile, generosity and willingness to help all those who she came into contact with. She is missed by all those who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Paul Wiswell of Gillette; two daughters; two sons; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings; and three sons.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
