Sharon Patton
Sharon Patton, 75, of Gillette died Monday, July 6, 2020, at home of natural causes.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Erik Bergquist officiating.
Those who are unable to attend can view the service streamed live at gillettememorialchapel.com with a link attached to Mrs. Patton’s obituary page.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Burial is at 1 p.m. Friday in Hot Springs, South Dakota, at Evergreen Cemetery next to her husband of 52 years.
She was born the youngest of five children in Igloo, South Dakota, on Aug. 18, 1944.
She and James met and fell in love at an early age and were married Oct. 1, 1960. The following July, they welcomed their first of six children and began building a life full of memories, including fun family outings like fishing, hunting and the occasional trip to the malt shop or bookstore.
She was a wonderful stay-at-home mother who always welcomed family and friends to a meal, which led to her job at the school district in the lunch program for nearly 20 years.
She truly enjoyed the simple things in life, such as spending time with her family and friends, whether it was at a barbecue or with her breakfast club. She also loved bingo night and gambling on slot machines, and of course, a sweet treat from time to time.
Whatever it was, she always found a way to enjoy life with a smile on her face. She will be deeply missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Mrs. Patton is survived by her children, Dawn Hulse, Lorne Patton, Faron Patton, James Patton, Christopher Patton and Laura Cunningham; sister, Karmen Hall; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Patton; brothers; Tyke, Rodney and Rusty; and parents, Louis and Fern Hudson.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Sharon’s name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
