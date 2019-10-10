Guida ‘Tina’ Mattis
Guida “Tina” Mattis, 65, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, of cancer at Close to Home Hospice in Gillette.
Memorial services for Mrs. Mattis begin at noon Monday at the Wright Baptist Church in Wright. There will be a family service in her hometown and the details for that will be provided at a later date.
She was born Dec. 31, 1953, in Gallup, New Mexico, to Bobbie Jean (Brown) and Joe Zecca.
She touched so many hearts in so many ways. She had a gift for making everyone feel respected and loved. She loved unconditionally and lit up a room with her smile and that look she shared with those closest to her.
She had a gift for making everyone feel that they were the most important person in the room. She had a presence to be reckoned with and she will be missed.
Mrs. Mattis is survived by her father, Joe Zecca of Gallup; her loving husband, John Mattis of Wright; son, Joseph Mattis of Boxelder, South Dakota; daughter, Tanya Mattis of Gillette; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson, all of South Dakota.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
