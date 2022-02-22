John A. Worley, of Gillette passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center where he had been residing for the past three months.
He was born July 21, 1939, to Shirley Johnson Worley and WS Bill Worley in Gillette, Wyoming. He graduated from Campbell County High School in 1957.
Following graduation John enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served as a Seabee. He was honorably discharged in 1963.
John met and married Betty Jean Sharp in 1960. They lived in Gillette and John worked in the oilfield. To this union, a son Rennick was born. They later divorced.
In 1963, they moved to Alaska where he worked for Brinkerhoff Drilling as an offshore driller. John always had great stories to share of his time in Alaska. John hired on with Kerr McGee moving him to Grants, New Mexico, and then on to Gallup, New Mexico, where he worked as an underground miner until the mine closed down.
John then moved back home to Gillette to be closer to family. He met and married Jessie Dickenson in 1983. They spent time traveling to national goat shows all over the United States. They later divorced.
Mary Shipman was a special friend and truly a great companion for John for over 20 years. He and Mary had four cats and he loved them as if they were his children.
John was a loving, hardworking individual. The last 15 years of his life he worked for the Casper Star Tribune delivering papers. He prided himself in not missing a day of work and making sure his customers had their paper on time.
He loved reading and writing about the history of Gillette, fishing and camping, playing a fun game of golf and playing cards with family members. He still played pitch up until the time of his death.
He was well known for wearing a red and white polka dotted hat. If you saw him out and about he always had it on.
John is survived by his son, Rennick of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; nephews, Byron (Jane), Nyle (Linda) and Frank Nelson, all of Gillette, and John (Deana) Nelson of Douglas; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren of New Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Worley; half-sister, Barbara Evans; and half-brother, Willy Evans.
John requested no services.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
