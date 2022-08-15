Zach Hoggan, of Wellington, Colorado, was called home by our loving Heavenly Father unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, due to heart failure while driving, which resulted in a car accident. He was the only one involved.
Everyone is invited to attend a celebration of life which starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 600 East Swallow Road in Fort Collins, Colorado, followed by a luncheon at 1:30 at the Hoggan residence. Best dress or western attire, everyone is welcome, it will be a party in his honor.
Viewings will be held Friday, Aug. 19 from 4-8 p.m. at Vessy Funeral Services, 8760 6th St., in Wellington, Colorado, or Aug 20, 7-8:30 a.m. at the church.
Zach was born Dec. 30, 1975, to Mike and Judy Hoggan in Ogden, Utah. He spent the majority of his childhood in Gillette, graduating from Campbell County High School in 1994.
He moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, and shortly thereafter met the love of his life, Lisa Overbay. They were married for time and all eternity on June 26, 1998, in the Bountiful, Utah temple. They are the proud parents of four wonderful children, Jarod (20, Botswana/Namibia Mission in Africa), Morgan (17), Alexander (13), and Makenzie (10).
Zach was known for his love of life, his sense of humor and his teddy bear-like qualities. He was a gentle giant. He enjoyed cooking, being the life of the party, talking with people, spending time in the outdoors, skiing, and sports. He was a Packers fan through and through. His favorite pastime was cheering on his children.
In May of 2022, a journey of faith and determination began for him when he was diagnosed with colon cancer. He battled with all his might and became an advocate for testing at age 45.
Zach is survived by his wife; four children; and sister, Amanda.
Due to family circumstances and needs we are asking for monetary donations in lieu of flowers. Donations may be made directly to Lisa Hoggan or the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/zach-hoggan-memorial-fund.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
