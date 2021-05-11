Richard "Dickie" R. Proctor, 91, of Sundance died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his home.
Cremation has taken place and services begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance, followed by graveside rites at Green Mountain Cemetery.
A luncheon will follow at the Church of the Good Shepherd Parish Hall.
Memorials have been established to Old Stoney (Crook County Museum District) or the Crook County Food Bank.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
