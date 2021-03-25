Mass of Christian burial for Debra Lawrence begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew's Catholic Church with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday with a vigil to follow at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Debby Anne (Cahill) Lawrence was born March 3, 1957, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the second child to Edward George Cahill and Katherine Lyon Cahill.
She moved with her mother, father and sister to Convent Station, New Jersey, where she attended Bayley-Ellard High School and graduated in 1975.
She then attended the University of Scranton, where she met the love of her life, Joseph J. Lawrence. She graduated with her Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 1979, and she and Joe married Oct. 18, 1980, in Woodbury, New Jersey, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
The two were blessed with their first child, Joseph Ryan, on Oct. 16, 1982. Because of Joe's duties with the Air Force, the family of three moved to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where Jamie Marie was born Feb. 25, 1984, and Edward Andrew on Sept. 30, 1985.
Debby was an amazing mother. She loved her children with her whole heart and encouraged them every time they undertook a new endeavor. She always wanted the best for her kids and actively helped them achieve their fullest potential. She did this with logic, love and quite a bit of humor.
She understood Joe Ryan and encouraged him to follow his passions. She packed Jamie to soccer camps around the United States every summer. She drove Eddie around the country so he could pursue his love of dancing. She even usually tolerated her son-in-law, Carl Matson. Her legacy will live on through Joe, Jamie and Eddie’s pursuit of happiness.
She was a strong woman who survived a cancer diagnosis that resulted in chemotherapy and radiation treatment that often left her weak and sick. She fought through it and was there to witness the birth of both of her grandchildren, McKenna and Maddox Matson. She loved spending time with her grandkids, often reading to them and playing games with them on her tablet.
Her husband Joe was absolutely the love of her life. They complimented each other in every way and set an example for all who met and spent time with them.
Debby loved traveling with Joe, and the two had many international adventures together. Debby and Joe also loved traveling with family and friends, especially Debby’s older sister, Kathy Leslie, and her husband, Bud Leslie.
Debby was the self-designated trip-planner for all her friends and family and planned each one down to the most interesting, often hilarious, detail.
Debby was generous. She gave her time and money to causes that she held near and dear, and especially enjoyed helping at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. Her generosity extended around the community, state, country and oftentimes the world.
She made friends easily and could talk to anyone, anywhere (much to the chagrin of her children and husband). She never met a stranger and brought everyone into her light, bonding with people instantaneously.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Dr. Joseph J. Lawrence; her children, Joseph R. Lawrence, Jamie M. (Carl) Matson and Edward A. Lawrence; grandchildren, McKenna Cahill and Maddox Carl Matson; her sister, Kathleen Leslie (Frank Leslie); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and uncles.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
