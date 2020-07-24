Ursel “Ulla” Willrodt, 56, of Moorcroft died Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home of cancer.
Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Friday at Walker Funeral Home. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
She was born in January 1964 in Duisburg, Germany, to Gunther and Helga Blech.
After school, she started an apprenticeship as a butcher and salesperson and finished up with a master’s degree.
She worked as a cab driver, a nurse in a senior home and as a coordinator for a cleaning company. The last year she was involved in house cleaning to help many of her friends.
She was married to Andreas Willrodt. They came to Gillette in 2002 because of a job opportunity in coal mining at the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines.
She was a proud American citizen after her naturalizationprocess.
Her passion was dogs and she had two. She loved and enjoyed the company, friendship and loyalty of pets all her life.
Another passion and hobby was motorcycle riding with family and friends, and she loved her home and gardening.
Her favorite time of year was Christmas. She loved to decorate the house, inside and out, baking cookies and cooking. She enjoyed this time to have friends and family in the house.
Mrs. Willrodt is survived by her husband; children, Sabrina Adamitz, Patrick Willrodt, Timo Willrodt and Tobias Willrodt, all of Germany; five grandchildren, all of Germany; four sisters; and one brother in Germany.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in her name to benefit a local animal shelter.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
