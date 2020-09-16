Former Gillette resident, Kevin “Buck” Rumminger, 51, of Yucaipa, California, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
A memorial service begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Church of Christ in Billings, Montana.
He was born Sept. 26, 1968, along with his twin sister Sandy, in Clare, Michigan, the son of Eugene and Margie Rumminger.
From a very early age, his name was “Buck.” Most people did not know his given name, Kevin. Even his teachers called him Buck. His dad gave him that name when Gene came home from hunting and Kevin asked “Did you catch a buck?”
The family moved from Michigan to Gillette in 1975. Buck graduated from Campbell County High School in 1987. He moved to California soon after and worked in the construction industry.
Buck was a lifelong Denver Broncos fan. He will be remembered for his quick smile and willingness to help out someone.
He is survived by his parents, Margie Conley and Gene (Carol) Rumminger; brother, Dave (Sherri); sisters, Gina (Jef) and Sandy (Jeff); grandmother, Esther Rumminger; and several nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
