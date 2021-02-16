Deneen Louise (Carroll) Olsen, 56, of Gillette died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at home from cardiovascular disease.
A small celebration of life is from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at her home at 5 Arctic Ave. Please call 307-689-1908 for details and directions.
She was born July 15, 1964, in Casper and graduated from Campbell County High School.
She received her cosmetology license through the Cosmetics Arts and Sciences College in Casper.
She married Robert William Olsen on June 18, 1983, and they were blessed with one child, Katherine.
Mrs. Olsen is survived by her husband, Robert; daughter, Katherine Lena Olsen; and sister, Annette Earlene Morgan-Castro.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Evon Carroll; father, Windel Ray Carroll; and brother, Windel Ray Carroll, Jr.
