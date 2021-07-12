Rena Kay (Marsh) Harris, 69, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, of cancer.
Rena was born Jan. 26, 1952, in Gillette to Delmar L. Marsh and Betty L. (Moore) Dorr. She was raised in the community of Gillette.
Rena attended Campbell County High School, graduated in 1970, and then pursued a career in cosmetology school.
Years later, she met and married Michael L. Hughes. Shanie L. (Hughes) Patterson was born in 1978, and that is when she became a loving and doting mother. Michael and Rena later divorced, but remained close and were a great team in raising Shanie, as that was their main priority.
At 30 years of age in 1982, while working at Beverage Broker Liquor Store, Rena was introduced to Scott Miller and soon after that they were married Oct. 22, 1983. Three years later on Nov. 17, 1986, they welcomed Kallie (Miller) Pitzl to the family.
Rena was a stay-at-home mother and caretaker. She cleaned houses for a flexible career so she could focus on raising her daughters, as that was most important to her. She also enjoyed meeting new people along the way.
Rena was very involved in her daughters' sports and activities. She never missed a game.
Twenty-nine years later, Rena and Scott decided to end their marriage. They continued to be supportive and loving parents.
During this time Rena became a new grandmother to Casin Patterson, and he was her world. Shortly after, Harper Patterson was born, and Rena’s job as a grandma was the role she was meant to fill.
As Rena was soaking up being a grandma when in 2014 on Valentines Day, Rena met Dennis Harris. They enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, sighteseeing and quickly became great companions. They soon realized that they wanted to make it permanent. Rena asked her daughter Kallie to marry them just a year later in 2015.
Rena loved having her kids and grandkids visit Cheyenne as her new home.
Family was everything to her. When Shanie fell ill in May 2019, Rena instantly devoted every waking moment to family. That was just her intuition. She continued to help care for Shanie, the kids and family in ways just to help the situation.
Once Rena fell ill in November 2020, she kept going, she kept being a caretaker, a devoting grandma and a loving mom. On Jan. 4, 2021, she became a new grandma to Willow Pitzl, and it just made her fight even stronger.
Rena continued to enjoy the simple things in life — getting her nails done, trying new recipes, camping with her family, visiting relatives and having a black raspberry slushy from Sonic.
Even on her worst days she never thought of herself, it was always just being a mom, wife and grandma. Up to her final moments she was making sure everyone was taken care of, and we will always remember and cherish that about her. Life will never be the same without the rock of our family. Rena will truly be missed.
Rena is survived by her husband, Dennis; daughter, Kallie (Kevin) Pitzl; son-in-law, Chris Patterson; grandchildren, Casin and Harper Patterson and Willow Pitzl; nephew, Shawn Marsh; nieces, Kodi Cowen and Mindee (Ryan) Rieger; aunt, Willa Moore; cousins, Dee (Kohn) Moore, Della Marsh Jones, Gary Marsh, Carren Howell and Deeann York.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty (Bill) Dorr and Delmar Marsh; brother, Greg Marsh; daughter, Shanie (Chris) Patterson; granddaughter, Zoey Pitzl; her grandparents; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private graveside memorial will be held for family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to her grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
