Ruth Lowell Sinclair passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Casper.
Lowell was born Oct. 15, 1931, in Casper, to Clifton Lytle Lierd and Esther Katherine (Lowell) Lierd.
She was an active member of the First Church of Christ Scientists.
She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1949, and from Radcliffe College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1953, majoring in Fine Arts.
Upon graduating, she married Edwin James Hodder Jr. in 1953.
They then moved to Golden, Colorado, where Ed worked on his master’s degree and she taught kindergarten.
Her son Ned was born in Colorado, and after Ed graduated, they headed to Boston. Daughter Beth arrived at this time, which was quickly followed by a move to West Virginia, where their daughter Cecily was born.
A few years later, Ed’s work sent them to Tokyo. She and her family spent several years in Japan, then moved to Hong Kong. This created a thirst for travel that stayed with her through the rest of her life.
In 1967, while visiting family back in the United States, the communist Red Guard rioted in Hong Kong and she decided to stay with the kids in Casper.
As Ed remained in Asia, she had to raise three kids on her own. She became a very successful real estate investor and eventually parlayed that into a successful stock investing career.
She also was very active in the Wyoming Girl Scout Council and was involved with expanding Camp Sacajawea while serving as president.
She loved singing with the Civic Chorale and in later years with the Senior Center group in Gillette.
She always had a pet sharing her home and especially loved her many pugs. She was a wonderful knitter and was rarely seen without a project in her lap. When not knitting, she enjoyed painting and sculpting classes at Casper College.
In 1982, she married James H. Sinclair and moved to Gillette.
They both loved to travel, flying overseas and RV’ing across North America. Jim passed away in 1996, and she continued to travel frequently with her dear friend and travel buddy Marie Ellis.
On one trip, she drove a car full of Global Grannies all over Italy. She loved meeting new people and seeing new places. No matter where she went, she always said she was a Wyoming girl at heart.
After a short time living in Salem, Oregon, she returned to Casper. Her last years were spent battling Alzheimer’s.
Lowell is survived by her children, Ned (Susan) Hodder of Casper, Beth (Terry) Puls of Gillette and Cecily Ellis of Salem, Oregon; stepchildren, KD Sinclair (Carlyle Telford) of Anchorage, Alaska, and Jerry Sinclair of Casper; grandchildren, Clif (Cortnie) Hodder of Casper, Will (Youngsil) Hodder of Toronto, Canada, Tom Hodder of Casper, Amanda (Greg) Gilbert of Gillette, Colter (Wendy) Puls of Cheyenne, Ryker Puls of Seattle, Washington, Brenda (Michael) Beer of Simi Valley, California, Samantha Ellis of Los Angeles, California, Jeremiah Lewis of Anchorage, Alaska, Angela Lewis of Kent, Ohio, Michelle (Dan) Flannelly of Alva, Florida, and Daniel Reinhard of San Marcos, Texas; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Sinclair; grandson, Joshua Lewis of Anchorage, Alaska; and son-in-law, Ray Ellis of Salem, Oregon.
No services are planned at this time.
She was a great believer in donating. If you feel so moved, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
