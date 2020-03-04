George “Bud” Mandeville, 69, of Gillette passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, from complications due to cancer at Close to Home Hospice House surrounded by loved ones.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
George was born Aug. 25, 1950, in Dunning, Nebraska, in his grandmother’s house by the river to Zelda and George Mandeville.
He attended Halsey/Dunning High School and graduated in 1968, then attended Chadron State College.
He married Billie Lynch on Dec. 7, 1969, and together they had three children, Dani, Brad and BJ.
He started working in the oil field in the summer of ’69, moved on to assistant manager at Decker’s Grocery, then built bridges for Neosho Construction.
He returned to the oil field in the late 1970s, where he spent the rest of his career, ending with Merit Energy as a lease operator.
He enjoyed spending time with his dad in Arizona. He loved the outdoors, and was particularly fond of baseball and the Colorado Rockies. He also loved watching Wyoming Cowboys football games with Mel and Rachael Lynch and loved fishing with Carl Lynch and elk hunting with Ralph Barbour and Carl Puls.
He loved all of his pets, Moose, Fubie and the newest addition, Elmo. He was a loving and devoted father and husband and worked his entire life for his family. He also was a proud member of Oddfellows and the Elks.
George is survived by his wife of 50 years, Billie; children, Dani, Brad and BJ; sisters, Linda Cowdin and Sheri and Wayne Rodocker; mother-in-law, Georgia Barbour; sisters-in-law, Linda Lynch and Margie and Michael Von Flatern; brother-in-law, Carl Lynch; nieces and nephews, Eric and Adriana Cowdin, Thayne and Trish Rodocker, Sally and PJ Hoos, Michael Dorr, Travis and Sarah Dorr; and several grandnieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Zelda and George Mandeville; father-in-law, Mel Lynch; and brother-in-law, Leonard Cowdin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George’s name to the Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
