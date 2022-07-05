Mary Louise Vigil Toland
Mary Louise Vigil Toland, 67, of Gillette, died on Wednesday June 29, 2022, at Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center with her daughters and grandchildren by her side.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dan Holden officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Mary was born and raised in Gillette, Wyoming to Joe and Darlene (Stickney) Vigil on Friday Aug. 13, 1954, making Friday the 13th one of her favorite days. She met and fell in love with Jeffrey Toland marrying him on Nov. 21, 1980, and together they welcomed three daughters before divorcing in Oct. 1991.
Ms. Toland had such a contagious smile and kind heart making her many lifelong friends. She was a compassionate person with a strong soul and a fighter until the very end. She was the kind of woman that would do anything to make sure her girls were taken care of, even working two jobs at times. She spent many years working at the Goings Hotel and Lobby Bar before working at a few other motels in town and eventually retiring to babysit her grandchildren full-time.
Ms. Toland had a lot of hobbies, some of which included crocheting Afghan blankets and gifting them to family and friends, spending countless evenings downtown playing bingo with her mother and sister, painting ceramics and reading romance books.
She really loved how new books smelled and watching some of her favorite television shows and movies. Some of her favorite things to do were spending time with her family, especially her daughters and grandchildren — watching them grow and succeed in life made her happy.
She always looked forward to her Sunday afternoon visits from her brother Dave and his wife Mary Lou. He always came bearing stories and lots of laughs up until his passing in December.
Mary is survived by her daughters; Jennifer, Jessica, Sarah and Julie Toland; nine grandchildren; brother, James Vigil; sister, Mary Lou Vigil; six nephews; three nieces; 10 great-nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Vigil Sr.; and sister, Cynthia Loveday.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Nurse Laurie at Campbell County Health for always going above and beyond for Ms. Toland and to Nancy at St. Matthews Catholic Church for her endless prayers and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mary’s name to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY, 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
