Dale Hochhalter: A funeral service for Dale Hochhalter will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Gordon Harper officiating.
Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
To protect the health and safety of all because of COVID-19, the funeral service will be limited attendance as required by state authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People are encouraged to view the service as it will be streamed live at gillettememorialchapel.com. A link will be attached to Mr. Hochhalter's obituary page.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
