Anthony Nold
Anthony Nold, 39, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Billings, Montana. A cause of death is pending an autopsy.
Memorial services for Mr. Nold begin at 11 a.m. Friday at New Life Church in Gillette with the Rev. Paul Baughman officiating.
He was born Feb. 8, 1980, to Joe and Barbara Nold. He attended schools in Evanston, Round Mountain, Nevada and Scottsdale, Arizona.
Following high school, he joined his older brother, Ross, in Trapper Creek, Alaska, where he met MJ Watson, the mother of Kimberlyn and Colter.
He was a certified diesel mechanic and loved working in his field of choice.
He enjoyed camping in the Big Horn Mountains with his children, his lifelong friends and their families. Outdoor activities brought him great joy.
Mr. Nold is survived by his daughter, Kimberlyn; son, Colter of Gillette; mother and stepfather, Barb and John Percifield of Gillette; sister, Lauri Terrell of Lincoln, Nebraska; brother, Ross Nold of Trapper Creek, Alaska; and three nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Nold.
Special thanks to Billings Clinic Hospital ICU staff and Life Centre Northwest for the compassionate care for Anthony and his family. Through the gift of organ donation his spirit will live on.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and condolences for the family may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
