Terry Winemiller, 79, of Gillette, Wyoming, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, with his family at his side.
Terry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carla; son, Jeffrie, of Gillette; daughter, Dana (Mark) Falen, of Glenrock, Wyoming; and granddaughter, Chloe and her mother Melissa, also of Gillette.
As per Terry's request, no services will be held and cremation has taken place.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
