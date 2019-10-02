Donna Lowery passed peacefully from this world Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her compassion, kindness and loving spirit.
A celebration of life begins at 1 p.m. Thursday at Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, in Gillette with chaplain Donny Edwards.
Donna was born May 14, 1947, in Berryville, West Virginia, to Don and Janice Rocap.
The daughter of an Air Force pilot, she traveled around the world, which helped prepare her for later in her life when she married Robert “Bob” Lowery, an Air Force pilot.
She graduated from Monterrey High School in Lubbock, Texas, and went on to nursing school at Texas Tech University, where she was a proud Red Raider.
She began her nursing career in Lubbock working in both the emergency and operating rooms. She and Bob soon moved to Alaska as part of his military service. From there they returned to Bob’s family farm in Sedgwick, Colorado.
An opportunity soon arose for Bob to return to his flying profession in Gillette.
When she started at Campbell County Hospital, there were only five nurses on staff. Throughout her career she filled many roles, including operating room nurse, office nurse, operating room supervisor, house supervisor, home health nurse and retired as the hospice and home health manager.
Some of her career accomplishments included being honored by her colleagues as the March of Dimes Nursing Leader of the year and her role in helping to bring the Hospice House to our community. Even in her last days at the Hospice House, she was offering encouragement while promoting nursing to the students who were assisting with her care.
She still felt it her duty to suggest improvements such as expanding the dessert menu to include pies and cakes, as applesauce alone does not make a dessert.
She and Bob raised three children they were very proud of, Kelley, Jodi and Todd, in Gillette. While very different in their personalities, each embodies the best of Donna’s qualities.
As her three children married, she loved their spouses Roy, Wayde and Missy as if they were her own. She always supported her kids and grandkids in all of their pursuits.
At times, she was separated by many miles from her five grandsons, Jake, Jayce, Tanner, Braxton and Jordan. Yet she still always made it to birthdays, holidays, sporting events and other milestones as they were so very important to her. Just this past month, she was able to attend Jake’s wedding, where she welcomed Bailey into her loving family.
Donna is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Kelley (Roy), Jodi (Wayde) and Todd (Missy); grandchildren, Jake (Bailey), Kandra (Andres), Kylie (Bryce), Jayce, Tanner, Braxton and Jordan; siblings, Pem (Jean), Mike (Vicki) and Beth (Mike); sister-in-law, Arlene (Rich); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Don; mother, Janice; father-in-law, Roland; and mother-in-law, Janet.
It was Donna’s wish for memorials to be made to CCH Oncology Center, Hospice of CCMH or the Gillette Animal Shelter.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
