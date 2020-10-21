Gerald Vest, 95, of Gillette died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, surrounded by the love of family in his home.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Walker Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post 42.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Walker Funeral Home.
Mr. Vest was led through faith and determination to live independently in his home.
He was born in Claredon, Texas, on May 4, 1925, to Mr. and Mrs. Roy Vest. He had two brothers and one sister.
He met the love of his life, Mary, and married her Nov. 2, 1946, in Beulah, Texas. Three children were added to this union.
The family lived in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico before moving to Gillette in 1968.
Mr. Vest spent his life providing for his family and being a servant to God.
He is survived by his brother, Bill; children, Gerald “Jerry” and Teresa; five granddaughters; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Gladys; brother, Ray; sister, Mac Alou; wife, Mary; and son, Derald.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
