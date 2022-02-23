Ralph "Butch" Thomas Hilton, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 at Family Life Church in Gillette with Pastor Marty Crump officiating.
Butch was born July 4, 1941, (he loved reminding his family and friends he was as old as Mount Rushmore) to Ralph and Nelle Hilton in Enid, Oklahoma.
He graduated from high school May 26, 1959, in Powell, Wyoming. Butch had an entrepreneurial spirit and started his first business shortly after high school graduation hauling water to two different oil fields. He expanded this business and began hauling asphalt for roads, runways and parking lots.
Butch married Randy Threat on Aug. 6, 1959, and to that union two children, Lance and Ranelle, were born. They later divorced.
Butch moved with his children to Gillette in 1974, where he hauled for Salt Creek Freightways and ran the Black Hills route.
During that time, he met and married Darla Haefs on May 2, 1975, adding Steve and Alan to the family. Butch opened several other businesses including Tommy Tune and Flying Colors. He enjoyed working with his customers and developed many friends throughout his life.
Butch and Darla were members of the Campbell County Classics and Customs Car Club for many years and together they bought and restored numerous classic cars, which they enjoyed showing at car shows over the years.
Butch was a member of the Radio-Controlled Airplane Sage Hoppers club where he flew numerous model planes, including one with a 10-foot wingspan.
After the death of his wife Darla in 2012, Butch found his church home with Family Life Church. Pastor Marty Crump became a dear friend and baptized Butch a few years ago and we take comfort in knowing Butch has gone before us to prepare the way.
He is survived by his children, Lance and Tammy Hilton, Ranelle and Henry Throw, Steve and Janell Haefs, and Alan and Danielle Haefs; brother Rex and Evelyn Hilton; stepbrother Michael Coley; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Darla; mother; father; and one brother.
A memorial in Butch's name will be established to benefit the Campbell County Humane Society in Gillette. Donations can be sent in Butch’s name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Please visit gilllettememorialchapel.com to share your memories and condolences.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
