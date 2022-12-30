Erling Sheldon Kelting, 86, of Gillette, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at his Gillette home.
Erling was born in Moorhead, Minnesota, on Dec. 17, 1936, to Otto and Alice (Halvorson) Kelting. He graduated from Moorhead High School and from State College in Moorhead with degrees in industrial arts and physical education.
During college, Mr. Kelting married the love of his life, Yvonne Abbey. They spent 65 years together.
He was employed for 35 years at Pelican Rapids High School in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, where he was a shop teacher, a beloved track, gymnastics and football coach and served for the Minnesota National Guard. During this time he and Yvonne raised four children.
Besides coaching various sports, he kept busy attending the sporting events of his children. This continued later in life when he became a grandfather, watching his grandchildren compete.
While in retirement, Erling and Yvonne continued traveling and spending winters in Texas. We all believe the reason he enjoyed traveling so much was because of his knack for making friends with strangers.
Up until the end, Mr. Kelting was an avid outdoorsman. Shooting trap, fishing and hunting were lifelong passions. Possibly the greatest honor of his life was being inducted into the Pelican Rapids School's Hall of Fame in 2021.
Erling is survived by his wife and children; Mark Kelting, of Gillette, Lynn Kelting-Gibson of Bozeman, Montana, Lisa Beardsley of Halstad, Minnesota, and David Kelting of Hill City, South Dakota; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Laurelle Cottrell and Karen Johnson.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service will be held in Gillette.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Pelican Rapids High School Student Scholarship Fund, Kelsey Lage, P.O. Box 642, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.