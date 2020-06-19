Carroll Earl Hinsdale
Carroll Earl Hinsdale, 90, of Gillette died Monday, June 15, 2020, at home.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Walker Funeral Home with the Rev. Marty Crump officiating. Burial is at 3 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Newcastle.
Visitation is from 5-6 p.m. Monday at Walker Funeral Home. All attendees will be required to wear masks.
He was born Oct. 27, 1929, in Ault, Colorado, the eldest of two children and only son of Earl Hinsdale and Edith (Carr) Hinsdale. He was the eldest grandson of Newcastle homesteaders Charles and Grace Carr.
Given the economic times, employment pulled the family to several Wyoming towns, including Laramie, Dewey, Douglas and Upton, and to Tooele, Utah.
Finally settling in Newcastle, Mr. Hinsdale graduated from Newcastle High School in 1948, having lettered in football and participated in student government.
His first job was working for Wyoming Highway Department as a surveyor. He later moved into an oil field career in 1952, hiring on with Updike Brothers Inc. He started as an oil field hand and worked his way up to tool-pusher, where he worked for 25 years.
He balanced work and raising a family with National Guard service. His real office was his pickup, readily asking you to go visit the wells or the rigs when he had a need for discussing important issues.
Because a lot of his work was in oil fields around Gillette and he subsequently moved his young family from Newcastle to Gillette in 1968. In 1979, he started his own business, C&H Well Service, which is still in operation. He cultured loyalty from his employees because of his great empathy for young families.
He renewed his childhood acquaintance with Mary Marice Shuck, the love of his life, in high school.
Mary Marice, who goes by Marice, worked as a telephone operator and after a “chance” reunion over a phone call to discuss electricity at his home, they began courting and were married in Newcastle on July 5, 1952. Four children ultimately rounded out the family.
Mr. Hinsdale enjoyed and introduced his children and grandchildren to his love of fishing, hunting, backpacking and camping, photography, pen collecting, geology, coin collecting and the New York Stock Exchange.
He found meeting the Boon & Crocket criteria for antelope very gratifying. Locales for these adventures included trips to the the Big Horns, the Tetons, Wind River Mountain Range, Bridger Wilderness, the Black Hills, the Red Desert and Forbes Magazine in all kinds of weather.
A man of few words, family and friends who listened closely to his carefully edited and sparse comments were richly rewarded by his dry humor and discerning observations. He banked more on an individual’s potential than recent performance, sterling or otherwise.
Many people in his sphere of influence have benefited significantly from his confidence in them. He is missed greatly by his family near and wide, his employees and friends.
Mr. Hinsdale is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Marice Hinsdale; daughters, Mary D. Hinsdale and Christine C. Hanson; sons, James R. Hinsdale and Myron E. Hinsdale; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Dorene Cox.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.