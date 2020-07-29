Dennis L. Skadsem, 81, of Pine Haven died Monday, July 27, 2020, in Gillette of natural causes.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at Oak Grove Cemetery in Newfolden, Minnesota, and a gathering will follow the service at Newfolden City Park.
He was born Oct. 10, 1938, in New Maine Township near Newfolden to Arthur Skadsem and Lucille (Magner) Skadsem. He attended school in Newfolden.
He worked on various farms in Marshall County, then started working on the railroad.
In 1960, he married Karen Hendrickson in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. To this union three sons were born. They later divorced.
He also worked at Agsco Chemical in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and in 1964 he worked construction in Colorado and Wyoming.
In 1970, he started work in the oil field where he worked the derricks and later became a driller. In 2000, he retired from Fuller Construction.
In 1981, he married Marie Karsten in Gillette, where they lived until moving to Pine Haven in 1999.
He loved to have a good time and he especially loved fishing and entered many tournaments in Wyoming and Canada. He also loved hunting, four-wheeling, dancing and his dogs. His dogs spent many days fishing and traveling with him and Marie whenever they went fishing or visiting relatives in Minnesota.
Mr. Skadsem was especially proud to have co-founded the Keyhole Reservoir Fishing Association with John Betts in 2000. In the 14 years it was active, they did a lot of things for the community and offered scholarships every year to four Crook County High School graduates with money raised from their four-wheeler raffle held each Labor Day.
He also was an active member of the National Wild Turkey Federation and other hunting and fishing organizations.
Mr. Skadsem is survived by his wife, Marie; children, Brian Skadsem and Jason Skadsem; stepchildren, Sam Karsten and Polly Karsten; eight grandchildren; and siblings, Beverly Boe, Ila Anderson, Archie Skadsem, Mike Skadsem and Michelle Rose.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; son, Charles; and three nephews.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of the Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Ct., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com and Johnson Green Funeral Home at johnsonfuneralservice.com or attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
