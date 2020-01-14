Doug Jesse Hyde was born Aug. 3, 1934, and went to be with his Lord on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Funeral services for Doug Hyde begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Walker Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Morrison officiating.
He had been a member of the Gillette community for the last 40 years. His family was originally from Onida, New York.
His grandfather, Charles H. Agar, with a group of men, came to the West looking for an adventure and played a key role in the formation of Onida, South Dakota, in 1883. Charles was such an influential man that a newly formed town 10 miles away, Agar, South Dakota, was named in honor of him.
This would become the place that Doug discovered his passion for farming, ranching and the outdoors.
He came to South Dakota when he was 4 years old and was one of 10 children who were raised working on the family farm.
While finishing high school and working long hours, he took a break long enough to meet Miss Michaela Olson. He saw her driving down the street in her new car with her friends and asked if he could join them.
In just a few months, he used his graduation money to buy her a wedding ring. Despite his quirky sense of humor, Michaela agreed to marry him. They were married July 27, 1953, and shared a wonderful 67 years together.
They were blessed with four children, Mike, Gwen, Lynn and Curt.
Anyone who knew him, including his children, would always say, “You could always tell that things were going to happen when he got that certain twinkle in his eye,” and although he often had that twinkle it was always in good fun.
He liked to say that he lived by four rules:
- God: He was saved and dedicated his life to being the best Christian man he could be, always finding the positive in any situation. He was a member of the Assembly of God and eventually became an active member of the Jimmy Swaggart Ministries.
- Family: It is the most important responsibility and commitment under God. He was the oldest of 10 siblings and became their champion by playing a positive parental role in their upbringing. This philosophy carried over into the upbringing of his own family as one of the most important roles as a father. Although he spent countless hours in the field, his children always knew that he loved and supported their dreams and aspirations.
- Friends: He believed friends and neighbors were family and he was the go-to guy whenever someone needed a helping hand, whether it was to raise a barn, plow a field or share a grief. He was the type of man who never turned his back on those in need and always was the first to extend his right hand in greetings to strangers and friends alike.
- Hard work: He loved to work with his hands. He loved to tell about the time he was able to plow for 24 hours a day for many days straight. He was a farmer with a passion for working with his livestock. He loved to plow, plant and harvest God’s bounty.
He could be counted on for a life’s story or sharing a learning moment with his family and friends. This included many of his hunting and fishing adventurers. One of his favorite stories is how he and Michaela would shoot jack rabbits on their trips to town and then sell the pelts to fund their date nights.
He was a patient man who almost never got riled up. He worked hard to ensure that his children would grow up to be self-sufficient and have the basic skills to figure things out. He encouraged and enabled his children to follow their aspirations and dreams no matter how unattainable they may have appeared.
Doug is survived by his wife, Michaela; four children and spouses, Mike, Gwen (Robert) Molder, Lynn (Denise) and Curtis (Pamela); five grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; six siblings, Delite Klinkhammer, Darwin (Kay), David, Darrell (Darla), Craig (Peggy) and Cynthia (John) Niemi; and very special sisters-in-law, Connie Hyde, Ellen Kalinay, Eva Olsen Hageman and Mary Olsen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russel and Wava; in-laws, Norman and Theresa Olsen; three siblings, Dallas, Leroy and Sharon Maroney; and brothers-in-law, Kurt Klinkhammer and Roger Kalinay.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 S. Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
