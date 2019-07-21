John R. Fulciniti Jr., 62, of Moorcroft, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services for Mr. Fulciniti will begin at 11a.m., Wednesday at New Life Church in Gillette. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
He was born July 12, 1957, in Buffalo, New York, to John R. Fulciniti Sr. and Faith Gorum (Ed) Harrington. John attended Clearlake High School, as well as classes at San Jacinto College when he also attended Navy Sea Cadet classes. John graduated from Clearlake High School in 1975.
John started working with his father at the age of 13.
While in Texas, he worked for Misher Air Co. and for Jack Tillman and Associates. In late 1977, he moved to Gillette, and in 1979 went to work for AMAX Coal for several years. Following that he began a long career in heating/refrigeration working for Decker’s Food Center in Gillette and Sundance, including Bazel’s Diner.
John then started his own business, John’s Refrigeration. He fixed many campers, tractors and vehicles for our local ranchers and he had quite the clientele.
In 2003, John received a call from Ralph Johnson offering him a job with Johnson Controls Inc. John remained there until April 3, 2018, when he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.
John had many contracts in the Gillette, Newcastle, Buffalo, Sheridan and Montana areas. He enjoyed working on everything, from the boilers at the Wastewater Treatment Plant to First Interstate Bank, several local hotels, Campbell County Airport, school districts and all the way to Sydney, Montana, putting chillers in.
He absolutely loved everyone he worked with at Johnson Controls.
In 1980, John married Tianna Vechank. They later divorced.
From that union, he had four children, Gianna (Guy) Fullerton of Newcastle; Anthony (Amonie) Fulciniti of Pine Haven; Derrick Fulciniti of Newcastle; K’la (Shawn) Davis of Moorcroft; and bonus daughter Heather (Justin) Taylor of Moorcroft.
In late 1998, John met the love of his life, Dawn Guentzel Tibbetts. They were joined in marriage at Trinity Lutheran Church in Gillette on July 1, 2000. They had recently celebrated 19 years of marriage.
Through this union, John raised three more bonus daughters, Brooke (Tiffany) Wright Tibbetts of Omaha, Nebraska; Amber (Jeff) Cotney of Gillette; and Brittany Miller of Georgetown, Idaho.
John was blessed with 16 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
John is survived by his his wife, Dawn of Moorcroft; mother, Faith Harrington of South Houston, Texas; brothers, Ralph T. Fulciniti of Galveston, Texas, and David J. Fulciniti of Michigan; and sister, Kristi Lynn Blanchard of California.
He also survived by all his children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter; aunts, nephews and cousins; and the many many dear friends he has made over the years.
John was preceded in death by his father, John R Fulciniti Sr; his bonus father, Edward B. Harrington; brother, Kevin Harrington; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
