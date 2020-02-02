Adrian ‘Chad’ Getchell, Sr.
Former Gillette resident Adrian “Chad” Getchell Sr., 61, of Greentown, Indiana, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his sister’s home of a sudden heart attack.
Cremation has taken place.
He was born Nov. 8, 1958, in Mohall, North Dakota, to Berniece (Grenier) and Ernest Getchell Sr.
He moved to Gillette in 1968 with the oil boom and was educated in the Campbell County School District until he was 15 and he went to work in the oil field.
He married Tammy Morsett in 1974 and they had three children. They later divorced.
His jobs included over-the-road truck driving, J. Christy Roofing and cabinet refinishing, but his most memorable job was working for Net Systems in Alaska, where he repaired the fishing nets for the boats in Dutch Harbor. His favorite show was “The Deadliest Catch” because he had repaired nets for some of the boats on that show.
He moved to Bremerton, Washington, when his hands gave out and he couldn’t repair nets any longer. He moved back to Gillette in 2004 and lived here until November, when he moved to Greentown.
Mr. Getchell is survived by his mother and stepfather, Berniece and Fred Jones; sisters, Teena Glover and Carla Getchell of Gillette, Michelle Christy of Greentown and Kellie Hanmore of Bremerton; half-sister, Lisa Getchell-Wilson of Billings, Montana; and brothers, Lloyd of Gillette and Marty of Sullivan, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Getchell Sr.; sister, Wanda Getchell/Grenier; and brother, Ernie Getchell Jr.
