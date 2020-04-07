Leonard Morrison Apr 7, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leonard MorrisonLeonard Morrison, 88, of Gillette died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Gillette Memorial Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Seniors react to the canceled Shrine Bowl 105-year-old Recluse remains determined to live life on her terms City to consider declaring emergency Bell Nob opens Monday, with some COVID-19 precautions 2nd county COVID-19 case recovers 'All clear, come here': Wyo. promotes post-pandemic tourism Suspended sentence recommended in felony shoplifting case Fentanyl played part in death, coroner says Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWyoming COVID-19 cases rise to 137, five critically ill in Fremont County3 more Campbell County virus cases confirmed, count up to 9Virus closure orders extended through April 30, visitors to Wyo. must quarantineCampbell County COVID-19 count up to 5Wyoming coronavirus up to 120 cases, only 16 hospitalizedCase numbers at 212, leaders signal special sessionWyoming count of COVID-19 cases up to 200Smith's to pay hourly workers 'hero bonus'4th local COVID-19 case confirmedOne of Campbell County's COVID-19 cases is CCH employee Images Videos CommentedSchofield's letters wouldn't be missed (6)Several at packed meeting ask school board trustee to resign (4)Virus closure orders extended through April 30, visitors to Wyo. must quarantine (2)Tea Party asks Teton Co. to affirm Second Amendment support (2)Clem wants state to take proactive approach to virus (2)Local businesses step up to help those in need (1)House destroyed in fire in Fox Park (1)Census faces challenges as it aims to hire up to 500,000 (1)BLM preferred plan would remove 1,500 horses from range (1)First Campbell County COVID-19 case confirmed; Gordon orders 10-person limit on groups (1) Latest e-Edition Gillette News Record To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses News Record 1201 W. Second St., Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-9306 Currently Open Website CAM-PLEX 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-0552 Currently Open Website CORE 307 Orthopedic & Spine Physical Therapy 548 Running W Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-9444 Website Momentum Physical Therapy 305 W. Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY 82718 307-696-6045 Website Gillette Reproductive Health 1304 W. 4th Street, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-8110 Currently Open Website Campbell County Cemetery District 804 S Emerson Ave, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-3125 Website Campbell County Recreation Center Wright Wyoming 250 Shoshone Ave, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-8527 Currently Open Website Events Powder River Transportation / Coach, USA 1700 E US Highway 14-16, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-0960 Website Ads 307 Realty Team 39 Town Center Dr., Suite 100, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-8307 Currently Open Website Ads Camel Country Clinic 1206 W 4th St Ste 2, Gillette, WY 82716 307-685-3733 Find a local business Top Newspaper Ads NE Muley Fanatic Foundation Gillette Memorial Chapel Bulletin
