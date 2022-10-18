Former Gillette resident Michael “Mike” Dean Cranston, 70, of Moorcroft, passed away on Saturday Oct. 15, 2022, in his home after a recent diagnosis and furious battle with cancer.
Services begin at Pine Ridge Community Church near Carlile, Wyoming, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m. with Father Bryce Lungren officiating. Mike's ashes will be spread in a ceremony on the family ranch in the spring following a service at the Moorcroft Cemetery.
Mike was born in Newcastle, Wyoming, to Earl “Gene” and Wyoma Cranston on June 18, 1952. He was the fourth of eight children.
He grew up working on the family ranch near Upton and attended Upton High School, graduating in 1970. He later attended the University of Wyoming. He married Julie Hauck in 1981 and they had two children, Michael Nels and Christina Ann.
Mike met the love of his life Mecint in the Philippines and they were married in October of 1997. At the time of his passing they were only days away from celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.
For most of his life, Mike worked for the government at the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) as a soil conservation technician in Gillette, retiring in 2008 after 34 years of service.
Mike spent his retirement constantly developing his homestead and working on the family ranch with his brothers. He enjoyed vacationing and going on road trips and shopping trips with his wife Mecint. They collected many souvenirs of their adventures together.
Mike looked forward to hosting friends and family celebrations and welcomed visits from his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for the support he showed his loved ones, his love of the outdoors, hunting, gardening and engineering projects.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Mecint; his children, Michael Cranston (Olivia) of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Christina (Jeremy) Baysinger of Gillette; his four grandchildren, Denali and Sierra Cranston and Danica and Grant Baysinger; his brothers, Robert (Ginna) Cranston of Gilbert, Arizona, Roy (Janet) Cranston of Spearfish, South Dakota, Gary (Marie) Cranston of Raynham, Massachusetts, Mark (Suzie) Cranston of Kennewick, Washington, Kent Cranston of Moorcroft and Ivan (Jennifer) Cranston of Moorcroft; his sister, Mezelle (Dave) Long; several cousins, numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Gene and Wyoma Cranston and his sister, Kay Havner.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.