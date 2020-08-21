Dallas Lee Douglas
Dallas Lee Douglas, 53, of Upton died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at home from complications of heart disease.
A celebration of life is at 10 a.m. Aug. 28 at the Upton Community Park.
He was born Nov. 18, 1966, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, to Jan and Melvin Douglas. He later moved to Upton with his parents and three siblings. Together, they all built and established a family home that would be cherished for generations.
After graduating from high school, he joined a cousin in California to hone his carpentry skills and soon after that moved to Denver. In 1991, he met and later married Daniella Forrest, and together they share two daughters.
Mr. Douglas worked with contractors in construction and fields. He loved hands-on work and enjoyed seeing every project through to the end. In 2015, he continued the Douglas family legacy of working at Black Thunder coal mine as a haul truck driver. He enjoyed his work at the mine and took care of his truck like it was his own.
He had a laugh that made the whole room laugh and had a contagious sense of humor. He always had a project going — either one of his own or as an extra set of hands for someone else.
His passions included pool, golf, cooking, fishing, NASCAR, driving his Hellcat and exploring God’s nature. His favorite memories were those with his family and friends on vacations to Yellowstone and the Big Horn Mountains.
Mr. Douglas is survived by his children, Anna and Abbey; siblings, Tony, Paul and Ginger; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Meridian Mortuary, 111 S. Railroad Ave, Newcastle, WY 82701.
Condolences also may be expressed at meridianmortuary.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
